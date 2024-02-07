TICKET TV: Houlton Shiretowners Visit Old Town Coyotes in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Houlton Shiretowners visit the Old Town Coyotes in girls' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Here's this week's Ticket TV schedule (subject to change.)
Tue., Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m., Lawrence at Brewer boys
Tue., Feb. 6, 8:00 p.m., Old Town at Orono boys
Wed., Feb. 7, 7:00 p.m., Houlton at Old Town girls
Wed., Feb. 7, 7:00 p.m., Ellsworth at MDI boys
Thu., Feb. 8, 7:00 p.m., Nokomis at Hampden girls
