TICKET TV: Old Town Coyotes Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Old Town Coyotes visit the Hermon Hawks in boys' varsity basketball on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.
The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Here's this week's Ticket TV schedule (subject to change.)
Tuesday, January 9, 6:30 p.m. Bangor at Brewer girls' basketball
Tuesday, January 9, 7 p.m. Orono at Old Town boys' basketball
Thursday, January 11, 6:30 p.m. Mt. Blue at Brewer boys' basketball
Thursday, January 11, 7 p.m. Old Town at Hermon boys' basketball
Saturday, January 13, 1:30 p.m. MDI at Old Town girls' basketball
