Houlton’s Isaiah Ervin and Presque Isle’s Georganna Curtis Named Big East Players of the Week
Congratulations to Houlton's Isaiah Ervin and Presque Isle's Georganna Curtis who were named the Big East Boy's and Girl's Player of the Week by the Big East Coaches.
Ervin, a senior, played in 1 game for the Shiretowners, scoring 27 points while ripping down 21 rebounds and dishing 4 assists and had 1 steal.
Curtis, a junior, played in 1 game and had 24points while ripping down 9 rebounds and dishing out 3 assists and had 2 steals.
Girls Honor Roll
- Madelynn Deprey - Caribou 2 games, 36 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals
- Lilly Bell - Caribou, 2 games, 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals.
- Kaylee Bagley - Ellsworth, 2 games, 31 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 8 steals
- Lily Bean - Ellsworth, 2 games, 19 points, 18 rebounds, 8 asissts
- Kassidy Lebel - Hermon, 2 games, 25 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
- Rebecca Balmas - Hermon, 2 games, 22 points, 24 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals
- Claire Gaetani - John Bapst, 2 games, 36 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 10 steals
- Lexi Tozier - MDI, 1 game, 10 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist, 2 blocks
- Lily Norwood - MDI, 1 game, 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
- Ella Watson - MDI, 1 game, 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals
- Taylor Madden - Old Town, 2 games, 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals
- Taylor Loring - Old Town 2 games, 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
Boys Honor Roll
- Kaymen Sargent - Caribou, 1 game, 24 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist
- Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth, 3 games, 33 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
- Brayden King - Ellsworth, 3 games, 31 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists, 7 steals
- James Witham - MDI , 2 games, 40 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists
- Brent Greenlaw - Presque Isle, 2 games, 24 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals
- Clay Crosman - Washington Academy, 62 points, 24 rebounds, 9 steals, 4 blocks.
