Houlton’s Isaiah Ervin and Presque Isle’s Georganna Curtis Named Big East Players of the Week

Congratulations to Houlton's Isaiah Ervin and Presque Isle's Georganna Curtis who were named the Big East Boy's and Girl's Player of the Week by the Big East Coaches.

Ervin, a senior, played in 1 game for the Shiretowners, scoring 27 points while ripping down 21 rebounds and dishing 4 assists and had 1 steal.

Curtis, a junior, played in 1 game and had 24points while ripping down 9 rebounds and dishing out 3 assists and had 2 steals.

Girls Honor Roll

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou 2 games, 36 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

2 games, 36 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals Lilly Bell - Caribou, 2 games , 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals.

, 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals. Kaylee Bagley - Ellsworth , 2 games, 31 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 8 steals

, 2 games, 31 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 8 steals Lily Bean - Ellsworth , 2 games, 19 points, 18 rebounds, 8 asissts

, 2 games, 19 points, 18 rebounds, 8 asissts Kassidy Lebel - Hermon , 2 games, 25 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

, 2 games, 25 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal Rebecca Balmas - Hermon , 2 games, 22 points, 24 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals

, 2 games, 22 points, 24 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals Claire Gaetani - John Bapst , 2 games, 36 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 10 steals

, 2 games, 36 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 10 steals Lexi Tozier - MDI , 1 game, 10 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist, 2 blocks

, 1 game, 10 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist, 2 blocks Lily Norwood - MDI , 1 game, 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

, 1 game, 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal Ella Watson - MDI, 1 game, 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals

1 game, 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals T aylor Madden - Old Town , 2 games, 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals

, 2 games, 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals Taylor Loring - Old Town 2 games, 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Boys Honor Roll

Kaymen Sargent - Caribou , 1 game, 24 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist

, 1 game, 24 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth, 3 games, 33 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

3 games, 33 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals Brayden King - Ellsworth , 3 games, 31 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists, 7 steals

, 3 games, 31 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists, 7 steals James Witham - MDI , 2 games, 40 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists

, 2 games, 40 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists Brent Greenlaw - Presque Isle , 2 games, 24 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals

, 2 games, 24 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals Clay Crosman - Washington Academy, 62 points, 24 rebounds, 9 steals, 4 blocks.

