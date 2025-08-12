Ramón Urías had three hits with a two-run homer and Chas McCormick hit his first homer this season as the Houston Astros built a big lead and held on for a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

Carlos Correa hit an RBI single to help the Astros to the victory after they were swept in Boston to start the month. It was his first home game since rejoining the team in a blockbuster trade from the Twins.

Houston starter Cristian Javier (1-0) had a solid outing in his return after sitting out more than 14 months following Tommy John surgery. He allowed two hits and two runs in the first inning before settling down and giving up just one single over the next four innings.

Alex Bregman’s two-run home run in the first inning gave Boston an early lead in his first game in Houston since leaving the Astros this offseason.

Houston scored three runs in the third to take the lead and got a two-run shot from McCormick in the fourth and a two-run homer from Urías in the fifth to make it 7-2.

But the Red Sox scored four runs with two outs in the seventh inning, highlighted by home runs from Abraham Toro and Roman Anthony, to get within 1. Bregman singled after that, but Jarren Duran grounded out to end the inning.

Connor Wong doubled off Enyel De Los Santos with two outs in the ninth inning and Bennett Sousa took over and struck out Anthony to end it and collect his fourth save.

Boston’s Garrett Crochet (13-5) yielded seven hits and tied a season-high with five runs in a season-low four innings to snap a nine-game winning streak and give him his first loss since May 26.

Urías, who was acquired from Baltimore at the deadline, finished a triple shy of the cycle to tie a season high in hits.

Key moment

Sousa's strikeout of Anthony in the ninth.

Key stat

McCormick’s home run was his first since Aug. 28.

Up next

Houston RHP Spencer Arrighetti (1-2, 7.43 ERA) opposes RHP Dustin May (6-8, 4.93) when the series continues Tuesday night.

