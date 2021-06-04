How Did The Celtics Shake Up Happen, And What’s Next

Maybe you could see the Danny Ainge decision coming, but Brad Stevens to the front office? That had to catch you off guard.

Keith Smith of Celtics Blog explains what went on and what could be coming in the future.

Could it be the first female coach in NBA history? Maybe a promotion for a current assistant? Maybe a former coach with a resume and big name will be the better choice to replace Stevens.

Find out what Keith thinks as the Celtics reshuffle the deck during this off season.

