It’s All Sunshine and Roses For The Pats Following Ravens Win

In sharp contrast to the weather last night in Foxborough, the outlook for fans of the New England Patriots is certainly better now than it was, say, at the start of the 4th quarter last week against the New York Jets.

At 4-5, the Patriots currently sit 10th in the AFC and have a 16% chance of making the postseason. Despite the negative odds, many feel this squad has the potential to go on a run.

One such person is Tom Giles of NBC Sports Boston, who joined The Drive on Monday to talk about the road ahead for the Pats, and also talk some Celtics ahead of Wednesday's NBA Draft and Friday's start of free agency.