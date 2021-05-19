It’s Now A Best Of 5 Between Bruins & Caps

After splitting the first two games of the series in our nation's Capital, the NHL Eastern Division playoffs move to the TD Garden in Boston for Game 3 Wednesday night.

Ian Glendon of the Big Bad Bruins podcast and Full Press Coverage joined TML to discuss what is working for the Bruins and where they have an advantage as this series moves along.

We also talk about the impact of Taylor Hall since the trade deadline and how it solidifies the Bruins, and helps more than just Hall.

All of that can be heard again in our replay of the conversation.