Jarren Duran had a double and a triple as the Boston Red Sox tagged Mets ace Kodai Senga for three runs — the most he has given up all season — and beat New York 3-1 on Monday night.

Senga (4-3) fell behind 3-0 after two innings before settling down and retiring the last seven batters he faced. He allowed five hits and three walks while striking out five.

New York dropped out of first place in the NL East for the first time since April 9.

Red Sox starter Hunter Dobbins held the Mets to one run and five hits, allowing back-to-back singles before throwing a called third strike past Tyrone Taylor for the second out in the fifth. Justin Wilson (2-0) fanned Francisco Lindor to end the threat.

Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Duran led off the first with a double, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Alex Bregman’s groundout. Trevor Story singled in another run to make it 2-0.

Boston made it 3-0 in the second on Duran’s RBI triple, his sixth of the season.

The Mets’ only run came on Taylor’s RBI single in the third.

Key moment

Pete Alonso hit a line drive high off the Green Monster and slid into second in the first inning for what was initially ruled a double. But the call was overturned after a video review for the third out. That made substitute Red Sox manager Ramon Vazquez, in charge because Alex Cora was attending his daughter’s graduation from Boston College, 1 for 1 on replay challenges.

Key stat

Senga allowed more than two earned runs for the first time in 17 starts — a streak that surpassed Dwight Gooden's previous franchise record of 15 straight starts from 1985-86. Senga's run dated to August 2023. He pitched in only one regular-season game last year because of injuries.

Up next

Mets RHP Clay Holmes (5-2) starts the second game of the series Tuesday night. The Red Sox had not announced a scheduled starter yet but it was expected to be RHP Walker Buehler (4-1).