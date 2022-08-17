Jason Varitek Has Hilarious Encounter at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire

They say sometimes it's not great to meet your heroes. And while there have been plenty of celebrity meeting horror stories, if your hero is Boston Red Sox great Jason Varitek, you're safe to meet him.

Jason Varitek spotted at Canobie Lake Park

Sometimes, it's tough to wrap your head around the fact that celebrities, professional athletes, and legends -- regardless of making way more money than we do and having way more notoriety than us -- are just like us. They put their pants on one leg at a time, have families, and like to do family activities.

Which is probably why yesterday, when Tek and his family were at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, doing what families do during summertime and taking in a day at an amusement park, no one expected that the family they were walking by were the Variteks.

Not even the guy wearing Tek's #33 shirt from his days playing with the Sox at Canobie while the Variteks were there.

Catherine Varitek Catherine Varitek loading...

According to Catherine Varitek, her and Jason's kiddos were roaming around Canobie with their parents when they noticed a man wearing their father's shirt from back in his playing days. Tek, cool and suave as can be, strolled up to the man pretending to ask where the location of something in the Park was.

And, to his credit, in between bites of a hot slice of 'za, the man tried helping Tek out. Even pointing out the direction to start heading in. While not realizing the man was Jason FREAKIN' Varitek.

Catherine Varitek Catherine Varitek loading...

In fact, in one hilarious moment right before the fan points, Jason even looks at this wife, perfectly on camera, with an expression of "Are you frickin' kidding me right now?" But sometimes, you need to actually physically lead a horse to water, so Tek introduced himself to the fan.

"She made me come over. Hi, I'm Jason."

And, like any grown man who immediately transforms into a 10-year-old kid meeting their hero/a legend, the man dropped an "OH DOOD!!" while shaking Tek's hand, then immediately transitioned to a bearhug.

Catherine Varitek Catherine Varitek loading...

So, while "they" may say don't ever meet your heroes. I say forget that -- shoot your shot and meet your heroes. They may just be as cool as Jason Varitek.

