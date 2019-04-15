Kadri Faces Big Suspension [VIDEO]

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri could be in big trouble with the NHL's Department of Player Safety. A suspension is looming for Kadri after wicked hit to the head of Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk.

The league has offered Kadri an in-person hearing on the incident. Under NHL rules, an in-person hearing means he's facing a possible six game or more suspension.

Check out the play here...

The problem Kadri has is his 'repeat offender' situation. He has been suspended four times in his 10-year career for a total of 14 games. He has been fined by the league three times for lesser offenses.

A decision on a suspension will come before Monday night's game three in Toronto. The series is tied 1-1.