Keys To The Celtics Evening The Eastern Conference Finals

The Celtics face as close to a make or break game as you can get in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, trailing the Miami Heat two games to one.

While the Nuggets have made a habit of overcoming 3-1 deficits, it's only happened 11 other times in NBA history. Not exactly a place the Celtics want to find themselves.

Sean Grande, the voice of the Celtics, joined The Drive on Wednesday to preview game four and discuss what must happen for the Celtics to emerge victorious.

We also tried, and failed, to come up with a nickname for the Celtics' "small ball" group, which consists of Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum.