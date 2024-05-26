KVAC Large School Track and Field Championships – May 25

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Large School Track and Field Championships were held at Messalonskee High School on Saturday May 25th.

4 KVAC Records were set!

Girl's 100 Meter Dash - Makenna Drouin from Lewiston qualified with a time of 12.28 beating the 2022 record of 12.43 set by Makenna Drouin of Edward Little.

B oy's Long Jump - Billy Albertson from Skowhegan High School set the record with a jump of 22-09 beating the record he set last year of 22-08.

Girl's Javelin Throw - Lexi Morin of Brunswick High School set the record with a throw of 124-03 beating the record of 122-01 set in 2018 by Jadah Adams of Oxford Hills.

Boy's Discus Throw - Ryker Paradis of Lewiston High School set the record with a throw of 166-11 beating the record of 165-02 set in 2016 by Trever Gray of Waterville.

Here are the Team Results.

Girls

Brunswick - 148 Mt. Ararat - 124 Lewiston - 101 Camden Hills - 58 Mt. Blue - 70 Edward Little - 58 Gardiner - 41 Cony - 39 Messalonskee - 27 Nokomis - 23 Oxford Hills - 17 Skowhegan - 16

Boys

Mt. Ararat - 172 Lewiston - 152 Brunswick - 85 Cony - 63 Camden Hills - 58 Messalonskee - 53 Skowhegan - 42 Oxford Hills - 41 Edward Little - 31 Mt. Blue - 25 Gardiner - 12 Nokomis - 7

To see the individual results from the Boy's events click HERE

