Leafs Take Down Bruins 3-2 [VIDEO]

With Nazem Kadri suspended for the rest of the series, the Toronto Maple Leafs got other players to pick up their game and beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in game three of their NHL playoff series.

In particular, young Auston Matthews who got his first playoff goal and also added an assist.

Turns out all of the scoring in this one was in the second period and the Leafs got two powerplay goals. That turned out to be the difference.

Boston got goals from David Krejci and Charlie Coyle but could never get the game tying goal.