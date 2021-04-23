Less Than A Week Until The NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday April 29th, the New England Patriots have the 15th overall pick.

Will they make that pick or move up, maybe they will move down.

Everyone has a theory, but Ryan Spagnoli of Pats Pulpit took part in an SB Nation Mock Draft.

We find out who he ended up having the Patriots pick, and how he ended up with that choice.

We also asked him what he thinks will actually happen when the names start getting called and what the Patriots do at that point.