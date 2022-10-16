Look: 50 Photos From the New England Patriots’ Controlling Win Over the Cleveland Browns

The New England Patriots are back to .500 following a convincing 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland. Quarterback Bailey Zappe improved to 2-0 as a starter in place of Mac Jones, as the Pats have won back-to-back weeks.

Zappe finished the game with over 300 yards passing, two TDs, and one fumble lost. It was another solid performance for the rookie quarterback, who is trying to plead his case to remain the starter even when Jones is back.

Rhamondre Stevenson put in yeoman's work at running back position. The second-year man got the majority of the carries with Damien Harris out. Stevenson finished with 76 yards and two touchdowns, including the final clincher of the game.

It was also another dominant performance by New England's defense. The unit controlled the Brown's offense for all 60 minutes. The defense endlessly harassed former Patriot-turned-starting Cleveland QB Jacoby Brissett. New England finished with four sacks, forced four turnovers, and held the Browns to under 330 yards.

The Browns made it interesting late, even attempting an onside kick that initially looked like a clean recovery. However, replay review overturned it, and the Patriots scored a touchdown a few plays later.

The 3-3 Patriots next head home for a Monday Night matchup against the 2-4 Chicago Bears. The Patriots will be looking to get over .500 for the first time this season. Jones could be back next week, so the news cycle could get quite hot this week.

Below, you can find many images from Sunday's matchup.

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns Week 6 A closer look of the Week 6 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns. The final score of the game was 38-15 in favor of the Patriots.