Looking Ahead To The Sox Second Half

Even with the best record in the AL and five All-Stars there is always room for improvements and tweaks to the Red Sox.

Lauren Campbell discusses some strengths and weaknesses, and moves Boston should or could make at the deadline.

Lauren is the new co-host of the Locked_On Red Sox Podcast and joined The Morning Line to talk about the bullpen, who she trusts the most, and moves that could be made to help Boston.

Could that be reaching out to the Chicago Cubs to bring a player back to Fenway?

Listen back to our conversation again here.