Looking At Bruins Free Agency In The Early Going

Ian Glendon of Full Press Coverage joined The Morning Line to talk about how the NHL Free Agency period has started.

The Boston Bruins had their top free agent leave for St. Louis, but they did bring in a solid pickup of Craig Smith, but that isn't the big, bold, "home run" move some fans want to see the Bruins make during this off season.

But Ian says historically that isn't something the Bruins do.

So what can we expect from this off season out of Boston?

Getty Images