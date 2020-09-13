Lowe and Meadows Hit Home Runs, Rays Beat Red Sox 5-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows homered and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the last-place Boston Red Sox 5-4.

Lowe hit a solo shot, his 12th of the season, off Marcus Walden in the seventh as the Rays went up 5-4.

Tyler Glasnow allowed four runs and six hits over seven innings for the Rays, who are a combined 15-4 against the Boston and the New York Yankees. Diego Castillo worked the ninth to get his fourth save.

Boston, which was eliminated from the AL East title race, got homers from Michael Chavis and Christian Arroyo.