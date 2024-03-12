Maine High Schoolers Playing Baseball at Maine&#8217;s Colleges and Universities Spring 2024

Maine High Schoolers Playing Baseball at Maine’s Colleges and Universities Spring 2024

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Image

Here's the list of Mainers playing Baseball this Spring at Maine's Colleges and Universities! Best of luck this season!

University of Maine

  • Colton Carson - Senior, Oxford Hills
  • Tyler Annis - Freshman, Skowhegan
  • Blaine Cockburn - Sophomore, Freeport
  • Noah Lewis - Senior, South Portland
  • Gabe Gifford - Freshman, Old Town
  • Gavin Baillargeon - Freshman, Lewiston

Husson University

  • Matt Wallingford - Junior, Leavitt
  • Austin Snow - Senior, GSA
  • Ryan Penney - Senior, Thornton Academy
  • Keegan Cyr - Sophomore, Bangor
  • Hunter Curtis - Sophomore, Ellsworth
  • Tanner Evans - Junior, Old Town
  • Akira Warren - Senior, Hall-Dale
  • Jack Cote - Sophomore, Thornton Acadmy
  • Jackson Curtis - Senior, Ellsworth
  • Henry Lausier - Freshman, Thornton Academy
  • Kevin Connolly - Freshman, Cheverus
  • Ryan Bousuet - Freshman, Bridgton Academy
  • Matt Holmes - Freshman, Bangor
  • Chris Naylor - Senior, Windham
  • Wyatt Stevens - Freshman, Bangor
  • Jacob Love - Freshman, Messalonskee
  • Joe Hamelin - Sophomore, Waterville
  • Duncan Oakes Nelsen - Freshman, Oceanside
  • Jack Lano - Freshman, Bridgton Academy
  • Zain Fitzsimmons - Senior, Washington Academy
  • Allen Wheaton - Sophomore, John Bapst

Thomas

  • Evan Nadeau - Freshman, Brewer
  • Matt Seymour - Junior, Old Town
  • Nick Barber - Junior, Erskine Academy
  • Ben Seguin - Sophomore, Scarborough
  • Reid Gagnon - Junior, Winslow
  • Hayden Dippner - Freshman, Mt. Blue
  • Jason Bartlett - Junior, Belfast
  • DJ Cagnina - Junior, Marshwood
  • Zach Nickerson - Junior, Lawrence
  • Jordan Craft - Freshman, Old Town
  • Drew Reynolds - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester
  • Sam Keblinsky - Junior - MDI
  • Nick Florek - Sophomore - Maranacook
  • Andrew Pruell - Senior - Medomak Valley

University of Maine Presque Isle (Note the school lists hometowns, not schools)

  • Ricky Goupille - Senior, Presque Isle
  • Kobe Saunders - Sophomore, Calais
  • Mason Long - Sophomore - Orrington
  • Cyrus Sewell - Freshman, Princeton
  • Dakota Morrow - Graduate Student , Presque Isle
  • Ian Michaud - Freshman, Mapleton
  • Campton Tinkham - Senior, Manchester
  • Ben Speed - Freshman, Bradford
  • Ian McCray - Junior, Corinth
  • Jonah Baude - Freshman, Bangor
  • Blake Howes - Senior, Patten
  • Jaden Picard - Freshman, Caribou
  • Michael Langley - Freshman, Presque Isle
  • Keagan Wormell - Sophomore, Baileyville

University of Maine Farmington

  • Ike Wrigley - Freshman, Mount View
  • Will Harriman - Junior, Biddeford
  • Nate Coombs - Junior, Oceanside
  • Jayden Meader - Freshman, Mt. Blue
  • Jonny Pruett - Senior, Oxford Hills
  • Matt Maruis - Freshman, Monmouth Academy
  • Cal Tibbitts - Senior, Morse
  • Chris Albert - Junior, Old Town
  • Sam Peterson - Junior, Marshwood
  • Trent Holman - Freshman, Dirigo
  • Callister Montembeau - Senior, Kennebunk
  • Ryan Sargent - Senior, Windham
  • Sam Wrigley - Junior, Mt. Blue
  • Hunter Frost - Freshman, Monmouth Academy
  • Kyle Sawyer - Sophomore, Thornton Academy
  • Aaron Goschke - Senior, Gorham
  • Jackson Joyce - Junior, Mount Blue
  • TJ Dorn - Senior, Westbrook

Bowdoin

  • Luke Chessie - Senior, Thornton Academy
  • Henry Bibeau - Freshman, Portland
  • Jack Mullen - Senior, Cheverus

Bates

  • Kenny Carlisle - Freshman, South Portland
  • Gibby Sullivan - Sophomore, Yarmouth
  • Nolan Hobbs - Freshman, South Portland
  • Chris Cimino - Senior, Cheverus

Colby

  • Kam Douin - Freshman, Cony
  • Nicholas Thompson - Senior, Scarborough

University of Southern Maine

  • Hunter Brissette - Sophomore, Lisbon Falls
  • Jack LeBlond - Senior, Bridgton Academy
  • Carson Black - Freshman, Sacopee Valley
  • Grady Hotham - Freshman, Erskine Academy
  • John Poole - Freshman, South Portland
  • Lucas Francis - Senior, Lisbon
  • Anthony Poole - Junior, South Portland
  • Gus Hollen - Freshman, Freeport
  • Kyle Skolfield - Sophomore, Gorham
  • Dylan Miner - Senior, Sacopee Valley
  • Kyle Douin - Sophomore, Cony
  • Colin McDonald - Freshman, Gorham
  • Bryce Afthim - Senior, Windham
  • Matt Burnett - Sophomore, Ellsworth
  • Ian Libby - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester
  • Cam Seymour - Senior, Thornton Academy
  • Clay Robbins - Junior, Edward Little

St. Joseph's College

  • Dawson Gundlah - Senior, Bridgton Academy
  • Luke Doughty - Sophomore, York
  • Rhyse Owens - Freshman, Bonny Eagle

Central Maine Community College

  • Roster not posted on the website as of March 12

Southern Maine Community College

  • Roster not posted on the website as of March 12

Note - All information was taken from the school's individual baseball rosters on the web. If there are any omissions, spelling errors etc. please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct it ASAP.

Get our free mobile app
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket