Maine High Schoolers Playing Baseball at Maine’s Colleges and Universities Spring 2024
Here's the list of Mainers playing Baseball this Spring at Maine's Colleges and Universities! Best of luck this season!
University of Maine
- Colton Carson - Senior, Oxford Hills
- Tyler Annis - Freshman, Skowhegan
- Blaine Cockburn - Sophomore, Freeport
- Noah Lewis - Senior, South Portland
- Gabe Gifford - Freshman, Old Town
- Gavin Baillargeon - Freshman, Lewiston
Husson University
- Matt Wallingford - Junior, Leavitt
- Austin Snow - Senior, GSA
- Ryan Penney - Senior, Thornton Academy
- Keegan Cyr - Sophomore, Bangor
- Hunter Curtis - Sophomore, Ellsworth
- Tanner Evans - Junior, Old Town
- Akira Warren - Senior, Hall-Dale
- Jack Cote - Sophomore, Thornton Acadmy
- Jackson Curtis - Senior, Ellsworth
- Henry Lausier - Freshman, Thornton Academy
- Kevin Connolly - Freshman, Cheverus
- Ryan Bousuet - Freshman, Bridgton Academy
- Matt Holmes - Freshman, Bangor
- Chris Naylor - Senior, Windham
- Wyatt Stevens - Freshman, Bangor
- Jacob Love - Freshman, Messalonskee
- Joe Hamelin - Sophomore, Waterville
- Duncan Oakes Nelsen - Freshman, Oceanside
- Jack Lano - Freshman, Bridgton Academy
- Zain Fitzsimmons - Senior, Washington Academy
- Allen Wheaton - Sophomore, John Bapst
Thomas
- Evan Nadeau - Freshman, Brewer
- Matt Seymour - Junior, Old Town
- Nick Barber - Junior, Erskine Academy
- Ben Seguin - Sophomore, Scarborough
- Reid Gagnon - Junior, Winslow
- Hayden Dippner - Freshman, Mt. Blue
- Jason Bartlett - Junior, Belfast
- DJ Cagnina - Junior, Marshwood
- Zach Nickerson - Junior, Lawrence
- Jordan Craft - Freshman, Old Town
- Drew Reynolds - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester
- Sam Keblinsky - Junior - MDI
- Nick Florek - Sophomore - Maranacook
- Andrew Pruell - Senior - Medomak Valley
University of Maine Presque Isle (Note the school lists hometowns, not schools)
- Ricky Goupille - Senior, Presque Isle
- Kobe Saunders - Sophomore, Calais
- Mason Long - Sophomore - Orrington
- Cyrus Sewell - Freshman, Princeton
- Dakota Morrow - Graduate Student , Presque Isle
- Ian Michaud - Freshman, Mapleton
- Campton Tinkham - Senior, Manchester
- Ben Speed - Freshman, Bradford
- Ian McCray - Junior, Corinth
- Jonah Baude - Freshman, Bangor
- Blake Howes - Senior, Patten
- Jaden Picard - Freshman, Caribou
- Michael Langley - Freshman, Presque Isle
- Keagan Wormell - Sophomore, Baileyville
University of Maine Farmington
- Ike Wrigley - Freshman, Mount View
- Will Harriman - Junior, Biddeford
- Nate Coombs - Junior, Oceanside
- Jayden Meader - Freshman, Mt. Blue
- Jonny Pruett - Senior, Oxford Hills
- Matt Maruis - Freshman, Monmouth Academy
- Cal Tibbitts - Senior, Morse
- Chris Albert - Junior, Old Town
- Sam Peterson - Junior, Marshwood
- Trent Holman - Freshman, Dirigo
- Callister Montembeau - Senior, Kennebunk
- Ryan Sargent - Senior, Windham
- Sam Wrigley - Junior, Mt. Blue
- Hunter Frost - Freshman, Monmouth Academy
- Kyle Sawyer - Sophomore, Thornton Academy
- Aaron Goschke - Senior, Gorham
- Jackson Joyce - Junior, Mount Blue
- TJ Dorn - Senior, Westbrook
Bowdoin
- Luke Chessie - Senior, Thornton Academy
- Henry Bibeau - Freshman, Portland
- Jack Mullen - Senior, Cheverus
Bates
- Kenny Carlisle - Freshman, South Portland
- Gibby Sullivan - Sophomore, Yarmouth
- Nolan Hobbs - Freshman, South Portland
- Chris Cimino - Senior, Cheverus
Colby
- Kam Douin - Freshman, Cony
- Nicholas Thompson - Senior, Scarborough
University of Southern Maine
- Hunter Brissette - Sophomore, Lisbon Falls
- Jack LeBlond - Senior, Bridgton Academy
- Carson Black - Freshman, Sacopee Valley
- Grady Hotham - Freshman, Erskine Academy
- John Poole - Freshman, South Portland
- Lucas Francis - Senior, Lisbon
- Anthony Poole - Junior, South Portland
- Gus Hollen - Freshman, Freeport
- Kyle Skolfield - Sophomore, Gorham
- Dylan Miner - Senior, Sacopee Valley
- Kyle Douin - Sophomore, Cony
- Colin McDonald - Freshman, Gorham
- Bryce Afthim - Senior, Windham
- Matt Burnett - Sophomore, Ellsworth
- Ian Libby - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester
- Cam Seymour - Senior, Thornton Academy
- Clay Robbins - Junior, Edward Little
St. Joseph's College
- Dawson Gundlah - Senior, Bridgton Academy
- Luke Doughty - Sophomore, York
- Rhyse Owens - Freshman, Bonny Eagle
Central Maine Community College
- Roster not posted on the website as of March 12
Southern Maine Community College
- Roster not posted on the website as of March 12
Note - All information was taken from the school's individual baseball rosters on the web. If there are any omissions, spelling errors etc. please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct it ASAP.
