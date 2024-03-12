Maine High Schoolers Playing Baseball at Maine’s Colleges and Universities Spring 2024

Here's the list of Mainers playing Baseball this Spring at Maine's Colleges and Universities! Best of luck this season!

University of Maine

Colton Carson - Senior, Oxford Hills

Tyler Annis - Freshman, Skowhegan

Blaine Cockburn - Sophomore, Freeport

Noah Lewis - Senior, South Portland

Gabe Gifford - Freshman, Old Town

Gavin Baillargeon - Freshman, Lewiston

Husson University

Matt Wallingford - Junior, Leavitt

Austin Snow - Senior, GSA

Ryan Penney - Senior, Thornton Academy

Keegan Cyr - Sophomore, Bangor

Hunter Curtis - Sophomore, Ellsworth

Tanner Evans - Junior, Old Town

Akira Warren - Senior, Hall-Dale

Jack Cote - Sophomore, Thornton Acadmy

Jackson Curtis - Senior, Ellsworth

Henry Lausier - Freshman, Thornton Academy

Kevin Connolly - Freshman, Cheverus

Ryan Bousuet - Freshman, Bridgton Academy

Matt Holmes - Freshman, Bangor

Chris Naylor - Senior, Windham

Wyatt Stevens - Freshman, Bangor

Jacob Love - Freshman, Messalonskee

Joe Hamelin - Sophomore, Waterville

Duncan Oakes Nelsen - Freshman, Oceanside

Jack Lano - Freshman, Bridgton Academy

Zain Fitzsimmons - Senior, Washington Academy

Allen Wheaton - Sophomore, John Bapst

Evan Nadeau - Freshman, Brewer

Matt Seymour - Junior, Old Town

Nick Barber - Junior, Erskine Academy

Ben Seguin - Sophomore, Scarborough

Reid Gagnon - Junior, Winslow

Hayden Dippner - Freshman, Mt. Blue

Jason Bartlett - Junior, Belfast

DJ Cagnina - Junior, Marshwood

Zach Nickerson - Junior, Lawrence

Jordan Craft - Freshman, Old Town

Drew Reynolds - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester

Sam Keblinsky - Junior - MDI

Nick Florek - Sophomore - Maranacook

Andrew Pruell - Senior - Medomak Valley

University of Maine Presque Isle (Note the school lists hometowns, not schools)

Ricky Goupille - Senior, Presque Isle

Kobe Saunders - Sophomore, Calais

Mason Long - Sophomore - Orrington

Cyrus Sewell - Freshman, Princeton

Dakota Morrow - Graduate Student , Presque Isle

Ian Michaud - Freshman, Mapleton

Campton Tinkham - Senior, Manchester

Ben Speed - Freshman, Bradford

Ian McCray - Junior, Corinth

Jonah Baude - Freshman, Bangor

Blake Howes - Senior, Patten

Jaden Picard - Freshman, Caribou

Michael Langley - Freshman, Presque Isle

Keagan Wormell - Sophomore, Baileyville

University of Maine Farmington

Ike Wrigley - Freshman, Mount View

Will Harriman - Junior, Biddeford

Nate Coombs - Junior, Oceanside

Jayden Meader - Freshman, Mt. Blue

Jonny Pruett - Senior, Oxford Hills

Matt Maruis - Freshman, Monmouth Academy

Cal Tibbitts - Senior, Morse

Chris Albert - Junior, Old Town

Sam Peterson - Junior, Marshwood

Trent Holman - Freshman, Dirigo

Callister Montembeau - Senior, Kennebunk

Ryan Sargent - Senior, Windham

Sam Wrigley - Junior, Mt. Blue

Hunter Frost - Freshman, Monmouth Academy

Kyle Sawyer - Sophomore, Thornton Academy

Aaron Goschke - Senior, Gorham

Jackson Joyce - Junior, Mount Blue

TJ Dorn - Senior, Westbrook

Bowdoin

Luke Chessie - Senior, Thornton Academy

Henry Bibeau - Freshman, Portland

Jack Mullen - Senior, Cheverus

Bates

Kenny Carlisle - Freshman, South Portland

Gibby Sullivan - Sophomore, Yarmouth

Nolan Hobbs - Freshman, South Portland

Chris Cimino - Senior, Cheverus

Colby

Kam Douin - Freshman, Cony

Nicholas Thompson - Senior, Scarborough

University of Southern Maine

Hunter Brissette - Sophomore, Lisbon Falls

Jack LeBlond - Senior, Bridgton Academy

Carson Black - Freshman, Sacopee Valley

Grady Hotham - Freshman, Erskine Academy

John Poole - Freshman, South Portland

Lucas Francis - Senior, Lisbon

Anthony Poole - Junior, South Portland

Gus Hollen - Freshman, Freeport

Kyle Skolfield - Sophomore, Gorham

Dylan Miner - Senior, Sacopee Valley

Kyle Douin - Sophomore, Cony

Colin McDonald - Freshman, Gorham

Bryce Afthim - Senior, Windham

Matt Burnett - Sophomore, Ellsworth

Ian Libby - Freshman, Gray-New Gloucester

Cam Seymour - Senior, Thornton Academy

Clay Robbins - Junior, Edward Little

St. Joseph's College

Dawson Gundlah - Senior, Bridgton Academy

Luke Doughty - Sophomore, York

Rhyse Owens - Freshman, Bonny Eagle

Central Maine Community College

Roster not posted on the website as of March 12

Southern Maine Community College

Roster not posted on the website as of March 12

Note - All information was taken from the school's individual baseball rosters on the web. If there are any omissions, spelling errors etc. please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct it ASAP.