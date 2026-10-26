Maine Hockey Moves to 19th in USCHO October 26 Poll and Drops 1 Place to 14 in NPI

Maine Hockey Moves to 19th in USCHO October 26 Poll and Drops 1 Place to 14 in NPI

Anthony DelMonaco/UMaine Athletics

After a weekend sweep of Colgate, winning both games by a score of 3-0 the Maine Men's Hockey Team has moved up 3 spots to 19th  in the October 26th US College Hockey Online Poll. In the all-important NPI (NCAA Playoff Index), one of the tools to select teams for the NCAA College Hockey Tournament, Maine dropped a spot from 13th to 14th.

October 26th USCHO Poll.

  1. Michigan (49 1st Place Votes) 7-0-0  999 points 1 last week
  2. Wisconsin (1 1st Place Vote) 4-0-0 868 points 6 last week
  3. Denver 3-2-1  834 points  4 last week
  4. Michigan State 4-1-0  833 points  2 last week
  5. Providence  5-0-0  790 points  7 last week
  6. Western Michigan  4-1-0  757 points  5 last week
  7. Minnesota Duluth  5-1-2  707 points  9 last week
  8. North Dakota  4-2-0  664 points  3 last week
  9. Colorado College 5-1-0  549 points  12 last week
  10. Quinnipiac 4-2-0  528  8 last week
  11. Augustana 5-0-1  520 points  13 last week
  12. Dartmouth  0-0-0  423 points  10 last week
  13. Michigan Tech  6-2-0  366 points  11 last week
  14. Boston University  4-2-0  309 points  15 last week
  15. Cornell  0-0-0  269 points  14 last week
  16. Merrimack  4-1-1  219 points  20 last week
  17. Connecticut  3-3-0  191 points  16 last week
  18. Minnesota  2-3-1  112 points 32 last week
  19. Maine 4-2-0  101 points 22 last week
  20. Massachusetts  3-3-1  89 points  19 last week

Maine heads to  #14 Boston University for Hockey East play. They will play the Terriers on Friday, October 30th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 31st at 6 p.m. You can hear the games both nights with Jon Shields on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 6:30 on Friday night and 5:30 p.m. on Halloween.

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Filed Under: Black-Bear-Sports
Categories: Maine Hockey

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