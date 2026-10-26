Maine Hockey Moves to 19th in USCHO October 26 Poll and Drops 1 Place to 14 in NPI
After a weekend sweep of Colgate, winning both games by a score of 3-0 the Maine Men's Hockey Team has moved up 3 spots to 19th in the October 26th US College Hockey Online Poll. In the all-important NPI (NCAA Playoff Index), one of the tools to select teams for the NCAA College Hockey Tournament, Maine dropped a spot from 13th to 14th.
October 26th USCHO Poll.
- Michigan (49 1st Place Votes) 7-0-0 999 points 1 last week
- Wisconsin (1 1st Place Vote) 4-0-0 868 points 6 last week
- Denver 3-2-1 834 points 4 last week
- Michigan State 4-1-0 833 points 2 last week
- Providence 5-0-0 790 points 7 last week
- Western Michigan 4-1-0 757 points 5 last week
- Minnesota Duluth 5-1-2 707 points 9 last week
- North Dakota 4-2-0 664 points 3 last week
- Colorado College 5-1-0 549 points 12 last week
- Quinnipiac 4-2-0 528 8 last week
- Augustana 5-0-1 520 points 13 last week
- Dartmouth 0-0-0 423 points 10 last week
- Michigan Tech 6-2-0 366 points 11 last week
- Boston University 4-2-0 309 points 15 last week
- Cornell 0-0-0 269 points 14 last week
- Merrimack 4-1-1 219 points 20 last week
- Connecticut 3-3-0 191 points 16 last week
- Minnesota 2-3-1 112 points 32 last week
- Maine 4-2-0 101 points 22 last week
- Massachusetts 3-3-1 89 points 19 last week
Maine heads to #14 Boston University for Hockey East play. They will play the Terriers on Friday, October 30th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 31st at 6 p.m. You can hear the games both nights with Jon Shields on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 6:30 on Friday night and 5:30 p.m. on Halloween.
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