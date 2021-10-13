MDI, Bangor, Dexter Standouts Among Athlete of the Week Nominees

The fall sports season is back in 2021, and we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, are excited to support high school student-athletes all around eastern Maine. We'd like to recognize the following student-athletes for outstanding performances in the past week.

Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by last name)

Clarice Bell, Orono High School

Bell won the Class C Girls State Golf Tournament on Saturday, October 9 at Natanis Golf Club in Vassalboro. she shot a 90.

Jesse Drury, Foxcroft Academy

Drury, a senior, rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and adding a third score with a 41-yard fumble return. FA beat John Bapst 55-27 on Saturday.

Avery Gagnon, Dexter High School

Gagnon had 11 carries for 268 yards and 4 touchdowns in a Dexter win.

Ella Hosford, Bucksport High School

Hosford, a junior, broke Bucksport’s all-time scoring record with 64 goals on Tuesday, October 5, but she didn’t stop there. She now has 70 goals with wins over Dexter and Central. Ella also has 30 assists just for this season.

AJ Lozano, Mount Desert Island High School

The senior had four interceptions, one fumble recovery, one receiving touchdown, two receptions for 28 yards, two carries for 10 yards in MDI’s football game against Waterville.

Cabryn Streams, Bangor High School

Streams, a senior, was the next man up with standout running back Joey Morrison injured. Streams rushed for 127 yards on 10 carries and scoring three touchdowns as Bangor improved its record to 5-1 with a 49-13 victory.

