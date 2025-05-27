The MDI Trojans nipped the Old Town Coyotes 3-2 in 8 innings on Tuesday, May 27th in Old Town.

After Old Town led 1-0 after 5 innings, the Trojans scored 2 runs in the top of the 6th inning, the Trojans scored 2 runs in the top of the 6th inning. Old Town's Nate Baker homers to right field in the bottom of the 6th inning to tie the score at 2-2.

With 2 out in the top of the 8th inning, Spencer Grierson worked a bases-loaded walk to drive in Mason Lapointe with the game winning run.

Grierson started for MDI on the mound and went 4.1 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 run. He struck out 1. Preston Tripp picked up the win in relief. He went 3.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 1.

Julian Duty started on the mound for the Coyotes. He went 7.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 14 and walked 3. Ethan Closson took the loss pitching the 8th inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, walking 3 and striking out 2.

Ben Ingraham, Colin Sullivan, Alex Roos, Cameron Graham and Mason Lapointe each singled for MDI.

Sullivan and Preston Tripp each stole a base.

For Old Town Baker had a pair of hits including the home run. Closson, Liam Murphy, Michael Garland and Jackson Brawn each had a single.

Garland swiped 2 bases for Old Town.

MDI is now 5-7. They will host the Brewer Witches on Wednesday, May 28th at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town is 7-6. They will travel up to Caribou to play the Vikings in a doubleheader on Saturday, May 31st at Noon and 2 p.m.

