Monday 8/24 Headlines and Highlights

Get your day started the right way with all the sports you need to know with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.

We recap the first game of the series between Boston and Tampa Bay in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

And we let you know about the Bruins signing and the Capitals firing.

As Jeff Hoak says "How Sweep It Is" we recap the Celtics sending the Sixers back to Philadelphia on a broom.

It looks like a clear leader is emerging for the Patriots starting quarterback spot, we let you know the latest from the weekend practices.

The Pats also have a couple of new players in the mix and another one from last year could be returning, we have those details.

The Red Sox had a weekend sweep but where does that put them in relation to the other teams at the bottom of the Major League Baseball standings.

It was a blowout on the PGA Tour, it wasn't a surprise who won a NASCAR race this weekend, and the NCAA made a decision regarding eligibility of athletes.

And LSU football is going to work out without concern of a hurricane rolling toward campus, while all classes are canceled, we have those stories and get your day started the right way on The Morning Line.