Monday Morning Headlines and Highlights 2-8-21

There was more than just the Super Bowl played during the weekend, Wayne, Greg, and Jeff roll through all of those, and the Bucs win too on The Morning Line.

UMaine Women’s basketball swept a home doubleheader against UMass-Lowell this weekend, the Riverhawks third in the America East Conference.

America East made alterations to the basketball schedule, and they added another game for the UMaine women. The Black Bears were slated to wrap up their season next weekend at Stony Brook, which is why yesterday was the senior day, but the league added a game next Saturday the 20th against UNH in Orono. The Wildcats are the only team to beat UMaine this year.

The America East also moved the UMaine men’s basketball games planned for this weekend against Binghamton to next weekend. Richard Barron’s club has been dealing with COVID issues since playing at Vermont January 16th and 17th, and now those 2 games will be played the 20th and 21st at the Pit.

UMaine Women’s hockey was originally scheduled to play two games at UConn this past weekend, but that was reduced to one game. And the Huskies shutout the Bears Friday 3-0.

Tom Brady has his 7th Super Bowl ring, and his 5th MVP award as Tampa Bay pounded Kansas City 31-9 last night.

Brady and Gronk, after the game both said they plan on coming back to Tampa Bay next season.

The Celtics stole a win against the Clippers in LA Friday, and yesterday Boston was at Phoenix in a matchup of two 12-9 teams, both 4th place in their conference, and the Suns pulled out the 100-91 win against the C’s.

The Boston Bruins didn’t play during the weekend because of the COVID shutdown of the Buffalo Sabres, the next game is set for Wednesday in New York against the Rangers.

Free Agent pitcher Trevor Bauer signed a 3 year, 102 million dollar contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Former UMaine pitcher Justin Courtney agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Angels to join their organization. As his signing was announced Saturday. No terms were disclosed, but he will join their minor leagues this season.