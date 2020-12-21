Monday Morning Headlines and Highlights for 12-21-20

The First Day of Winter 2020-2021 brings out sports topics from college hoops, the NFL, the NHL and more, Wayne, Greg, and Jeff have the details you need to know.

The UMaine Women’s Basketball team is unbeaten at 3-0 sweeping all of their non-conference games on the schedule after surviving a trio of last second shots to win at Northeastern yesterday 63-62.

The UMaine Men’s basketball team opened their season and the America East schedule with a double header at Hartford this weekend, with a pair of losses to the Hawks.

For the first time in 12 seasons, the New England Patriots are officially eliminated from the NFL Playoffs, after losing to Miami 22-12.

The New York Giants lost at home against the Cleveland Browns 20-6, that gives Cleveland 10 wins for the first time since 2007, and moves the Browns closer to their first playoff spot since 2002.

Getty Images

The College Football Playoffs are set after yesterday’s announcement show

1 – Alabama vs 4 – Notre Dame

2 – Clemson vs 3 – Ohio State

The UMaine Women’s Hockey team played this weekend and picked up a split with the 7th ranked team in the country, Providence.

The NHL and the Players Association finalized their plans to start the season and what it will look like yesterday as they get ready to drop the puck on a 56 game season starting January 13th.

Regular season ends May 8th, and the playoffs will go in to July for the Stanley Cup Finals.

The NBA Preseason is over, the Celtics were blown out Friday night by Brooklyn at the TD Garden 113-89. Boston lost both of their tune-up games, and start the regular season Wednesday night against Milwaukee at 7:30 at the Garden.

Getty Images

We have those stories and more to get your day started the right way on The Morning Line.