TICKET TV: Mt. Ararat Eagles Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Baseball
The Mt. Ararat Eagles visit the Brewer Witches in varsity baseball on Monday, May 22, 2023.
The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. You may watch the game below.
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Mon., 5/22/2023, 7 pm, Baseball, Mt. Ararat @ Brewer, Mahaney
Wed., 5/24/2023, 7 pm, Softball, Brewer @ Hampden, HA
Thurs., 5/25/2023, 4:30 pm, Softball, Ellsworth @ Hermon, HHS
Fri., 5/26/2023, 5 pm, Baseball, Oxford Hills @ Brewer, Mahaney
*Subject to change
