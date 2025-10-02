TICKET TV: Mt. Blue Cougars Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Boys&#8217; Soccer

TICKET TV: Mt. Blue Cougars Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Boys’ Soccer

The Mt. Blue Cougars visit the Bangor Rams in varsity boys' soccer on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUESDAY, 9/30/2025, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, PRESQUE ISLE AT OLD TOWN
WEDNESDAY, 10/1/2025, 6:00PM, SOCCER - B, PRESQUE ISLE AT OLD TOWN
THURSDAY, 10/2/2025, 6:00PM, SOCCER - B, MT BLUE AT BANGOR
FRIDAY, 10/3/2025, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, HAMPDEN AT OLD TOWN
FRIDAY, 10/3/2025, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, SKOWHEGAN AT HERMON
SATURDAY, 10/4/2025, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, MARANACOOK AT JOHN BAPST

*subject to change

