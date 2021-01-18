Near Future For Celtics Uncertain Once Again Due To COVID-19

The Boston Celtics suffered one of their worst losses in recent history Sunday when they fell 105-75 to the New York Knicks at The (T.D.) Garden.

The team, which hopes it's at the end of the cycle when it comes to COVID-19 related issues, is set to meet the Philadelphia 76ers twice this week in Philly on Wednesday and Friday.

As of Monday afternoon, those games remain very much in doubt, however, as the 76ers were forced to postpone their game Sunday vs. OKC due to not having enough healthy bodies as the organization continues to deal with a coronavirus outbreak.

John Karalis, host of the Locked On Celtics podcast, joined The Drive on Monday to talk about the road ahead for the Celtics, and what to expect from the club as they work Kemba Walker back into the lineup.