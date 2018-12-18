Neverett Joins Dodgers Broadcast Team

Red Sox radio PBP broadcaster Tim Neverett is going to work for the LA Dodgers, just a week after word came out that he leaving WEEI and the Sox broadcast team.

Whether he was asked to leave or he decided to leave on his own is still being debated.

Neverett called games with Joe Castiglione for the last three years. He came to Boston from the Pittsburgh Pirates when Dave O'Brien moved from the radio side to the NESN broadcasts.

WEEI says the search is underway to replace Neverett.