New Day, New Rumor: McDaniels To Be Named Vegas HC, Per Reports

It's quite understandable if you're not overly trusting of Adam Schefter's reporting after yesterday's Tom Brady retirement faux pas.

But Schefter is standing firm by his reporting, saying the Brady rumors are true and that TB12's official announcement is but a formality at this point.

Well, Schefty and crew delivered yet another scoop this morning - reporting that the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

The news is also being reported by Bleacher Report as well as multiple Raiders' beat writers.

McDaniels first joined the Patriots coaching staff in 2001 as a Personnel Assistant. He became head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009 but was fired part-way through the 2010 season. He managed just 11 wins in 28 games and, after a brief layover as St. Louis Rams' offensive coordinator, returned to the Pats as OC in 2012 and remained in that role through the end of this season.

In addition to McDaniels, the Raiders are also expected to hire former-Patriots front office executive Dave Ziegler as general manager.

Appearing on ESPN's NFL coverage this morning, Adam Schefter mentioned Bill O'Brien as a potential replacement for McDaniels as the new OC in Foxborough.

O'Brien was part of Bill Belichick's staff from 2007-11, serving as offensive coordinator for the final season. He took the HC position at Penn State, where he went 15-9 in two seasons, before taking over the Houston Texans in 2014. O'Brien lasted parts of seven seasons in Houston and compiled a 52-48 record while guiding the Texans to the postseason four times (2-4 record in playoffs).

O'Brien spent last season as offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama under Nick Saban's guidance.