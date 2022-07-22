New England Fights Returns to Bangor Friday Night
Friday night, NEF returns to Bangor for a night of bouts in the octagon.
New England Fights will return to Bangor for the first time in three years. "NEF 49: Queen City Showdown" is set for Friday, September 9, at the Cross Insurance Center. Tickets are still available. Tickets can be purchased online or at the CIC box office.
NEF 49: Queen City Showdown Card (so far):
- Glory “The Fury” Watson Vs. Gabriella “GDaddy” Gulfin - Professional flyweight bout at 125 pounds.
- Nate Boucher Vs. Danny Maldonado - Professional catchweight bout at 130 pounds.
- Matt “Ken Doll” Denning Vs. Jordan “The Jackal” Downey - Professional lightweight bout at 155 pounds.
- Jacob Deppmeyer Vs. Anthony Vasta - Professional lightweight bout at 155 pounds.
- Jimmy Jackson Vs. Aaron Hughes - Professional lightweight bout at 155 pounds.
- Kaleb “The Outlaw” Kenney Vs. Patrick Mitchell - Amateur lightweight bout at 155 pounds.
- Brett Martin Vs. Brandon Oldenburg - Amateur middleweight fight at 185 pounds.
- David McCarty Vs. Jack Burke - Amateur light heavyweight bout at 205 pounds.
Fighter announcements are being made via NEF's social media.
