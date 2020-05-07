New England Patriots’ 2020 Schedule Announced

Who says the Pats aren't must-watch T.V. without Brady? New England once again ranks near the top of the NFL with five nationally-televised games. Check out the full slate:

Week 1: Sunday, Sep. 13 - vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sep. 20 - @ Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sep. 27 - vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4 - @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11 - vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m.

Week 6: *Bye*

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25 - vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1 - @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Monday, Nov. 9 - @ N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15 - vs. Baltimore Raves, 8:20 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22 - @ Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29 - vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 - @ L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 10 - @ L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20 - @ Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Monday, Dec. 28 - vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3 - vs. N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Rapid reaction:

- The Pats better take care of business at home before their bye (vs. MIA, LV and DEN) as trips to Seattle and Kansas City in weeks two and four will likely result in heavy underdog status.

- Following the bye, weeks 7-11 should be the toughest stretch of the season for the team, with four-of-the-five opponents having made the postseason in 2019.

- Normally, the chance to spend a week in California in December would be nice for anyone from New England, though it will be anything but a cakewalk on the gridiron.

- For decades, we've combed through the Patriots' schedule releases trying to pick out what games could potentially be loses. This year, I fear we'll be doing the opposite.

For those of you curious, or monetarily tied to that team in Tampa Bay like myself, the Bucs have five prime-time games: Week 5 @ Chicago (Thursday night), Week 7 vs. Las Vegas (Sunday night), Week 8 @ N.Y. Giants (Monday night), Week 9 vs. New Orleans (Sunday night) and Week 11 vs. L.A. Chargers (Monday night).

In fact, for those who may have one eye in Foxborough and one eye in Tampa Bay, the Patriots and the Buccaneers only have two overlapping games in 2020 (weeks 15 and 17, Sunday at 1 p.m.).