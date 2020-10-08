NFL Week 5 Fantasy Advice – Navigating COVID Interruptions

The New England Patriots are scheduled to face the Denver Broncos in week five while the Tennessee Titans are set for a showdown of undefeated teams when they meet the Bills. Will both of those games take place, one of them or none of them? Those are the questions we're left asking currently.

When it comes to fantasy football, chances are players will have to navigate another tricky week thanks to positive COVID cases within the Pats and the Titans, and here to break it all down is Jeff Erickson, co-founder of RotoWire.com.