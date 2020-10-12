NFL Won’t Finish Season At Current Rate Says Pats’ Announcer

The Voice of the New England Patriots, Bob Socci, joined The Drive Monday evening and said it's inevitable the NFL won't be able to complete a 16 game/17 week season at the current rate and noted the league must look into alternate options if they want to crown a champion.

Socci, who works at Gillette Stadium, also discussed the crazy week the Patriots just endured, which included game day travel and the postponement of another contest following four positive COVID cases.