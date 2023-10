No Rock, no chalk and no Jayhawk for the consensus #1 High School Basketball player, Cooper Flagg as he has canceled his planned visit to Kansas for this weekend.

According to 247spots.com Flagg notified the Jayhawks that he wouldn't be attending this weekend's Late Night in the Phog event.

He is scheduled to officially visit Duke on October 20th.

It would appear that Cooper is now deciding between 2 schools, Duke and UConn.