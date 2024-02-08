TICKET TV: Nokomis Warriors Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Nokomis Warriors visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in girls' varsity basketball on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.
Here's this week's Ticket TV schedule (subject to change.)
Tue., Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m., Lawrence at Brewer boys
Tue., Feb. 6, 8:00 p.m., Old Town at Orono boys
Wed., Feb. 7, 7:00 p.m., Houlton at Old Town girls
Wed., Feb. 7, 7:00 p.m., Ellsworth at MDI boys
Thu., Feb. 8, 7:00 p.m., Nokomis at Hampden girls
