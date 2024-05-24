The Hampden Academy Broncos visit the Brewer Witches in varsity baseball on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Get our free mobile app

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

WED 7 PM 05/22/24 SOFTBALL OLD TOWN AT HAMPDEN

WED 7 PM 05/22/24 BASEBALL OLD TOWN AT HAMPDEN

FRI 7 PM 05/24/24 BASEBALL HAMPDEN AT BREWER

*subject to change