The Brewer Witches visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in varsity baseball on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The game will begin below at 2 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

WED 2 PM 06/05/24 BASEBALL BREWER AT HAMPDEN

WED 4:30 PM 06/05/24 SOFTBALL CONY/LAWRENCE AT OLD TOWN

THURS 1 PM 06/06/24 BASEBALL OXFORD HILLS AT BANGOR

SAT TBD 06/08/24 SEMIFINALS

*subject to change