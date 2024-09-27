TICKET TV: Nokomis Warriors Visit Hermon Hawks in Varsity Football

The Nokomis Warriors visit the Hermon Hawks in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 4 p.m. Boys Soccer – GSA at Orono

Thursday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. Football – John Bapst at Old Town

Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Football – Nokomis at Hermon Hawks

*subject to change

