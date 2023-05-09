TICKET TV: Nokomis Warriors Visit Hermon Hawks in Varsity Softball
The Nokomis Warriors visit the Hermon Hawks in varsity softball on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. You may watch the game below.
Here's this week's Ticket TV schedule:
Wed. 5/10/2023 7:00 pm Baseball Messalonskee @ Bangor
Thurs. 5/11/2023 4:30 pm Baseball Hermon @ John Bapst
