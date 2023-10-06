TICKET TV: Old Town Coyotes Visit Hermon Hawks in Varsity Football
The Old Town Coyotes visit the Hermon Hawks in varsity football on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m., Brewer at Hampden girls soccer
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m., Ellsworth at Old Town girls soccer
Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m., MDI at Old Town boys soccer
Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., Old Town at Hermon football
*Subject to change
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
