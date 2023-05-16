TICKET TV: Old Town Coyotes Visit Hermon Hawks in Varsity Softball

TICKET TV: Old Town Coyotes Visit Hermon Hawks in Varsity Softball

Ticket

The Old Town Coyotes visit the Hermon Hawks in varsity softball on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. You may watch the game below.

Get our free mobile app

Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*

Monday, May 15, 4:30 p.m., Ellsworth at John Bapst baseball

Tuesday, May 16, 4:30 p.m., Old Town at Hermon softball

Wednesday, May 17, 7 p.m., Bangor at Hampden baseball

Thursday, May 18, 4:30 p.m., Orono at Old Town baseball

*Subject to change

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born

Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.
Filed Under: Hermon Hawks, Old Town Coyotes
Categories: Exclusive Videos, High School Softball, High School Sports, Sports, Ticket TV, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket