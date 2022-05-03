Old Town Native & UMaine Alum Andre Miller Signs With New York Giants

A local football player is getting his opportunity at the NFL dream.

Old Town native and former University of Maine standout Andre Miller has signed his first professional contract. Miller will be going to rookie camp with the New York Giants.

The Giants announced the deal following the conclusion of the NFL Draft. It's typical to see many undrafted players sign deals for teams after the draft finishes.

The former All-CAA First Team wide receiver finished with nearly 700 yards on 39 receptions in his final season. This included three touchdowns. Miller ended his UMaine career with 104 receptions and 14 total touchdowns.

This is a double shot of good news for the good folks from the Pine Tree State. Miller checks off not one, but two of those "proud from Maine" boxes. Miller isn't just a UMaine grad, but also a native of the state.

Miller grew up in neighboring Old Town. He would actually do his first year at Husson before transferring to Orono.

According to the New York Post, the Giants will be holding their rooking minicamp starting on May 13. Miller and the other undrafted players will be expected to attend organized team Activities or OTA's rookie minicamp, then another minicamp in June before potentially heading to Giants training camp in late July.

While Miller still has a long way to make the Giants' regular-season roster or practice squad, he should already feel like he won, because he has. He has signed an NFL contract. He's going to camp with an NFL team. He's going to be practicing with other NFL players.

That's pretty damn cool if you ask me.

Go get 'em, Andre. There's no question an entire state will be pulling for him.

Maine's College and University Mascots Ranked