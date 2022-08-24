New York Giants Announce That Mainer Andre Miller is Sadly Out for the Season

A local football player's dream of playing in an NFL game has been put on hold.

Old Town native and former University of Maine standout Andre Miller, who signed his first professional contract with the New York Giants, has sadly been shut down for the rest of the season by an injury. The rookie tight end sustained the injury leading up to the first preseason game against the New England Patriots.

According to a New York Giants press release, Miller was officially placed on the season-ending injured reserve with a "forearm injury."



This is certainly tough news for Miller, who had received favorable reviews from the coaching staff during camp. USA Today highlighted some of these comments, including from Giants head coach, Brian Daboll. Daboll spoke fondly of Miller, including the hard work he's done to convert to tight end.

“He has some good quickness, and he’s got good ball skills. He was a receiver at Maine. So, to come in here and switch positions, it’s not the easiest thing...he’s studying hard. He’s got a long way to go to continue to improve, but he has a skillset that he’s done a good job with it so far.”

Miller grew up in Old Town. He would do his first year at Husson before transferring to Orono. The former All-CAA First Team wide receiver finished with nearly 700 yards on 39 receptions in his final season. This included three touchdowns. Miller ended his UMaine career with 104 receptions and 14 total touchdowns.

Miller will now spend the year rehabbing and getting ready for mini camps next spring. The good news is that he clearly made a positive impression on the coaching staff before the injury.

Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for Andre. It will be great to see how he bounces back.

