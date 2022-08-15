Old Town Native & UMaine Alum, Andre Miller Suffers Set Back at Training Camp

A local football player's dream playing in an NFL game has been put on temporary pause.

Old Town native and former University of Maine standout, Andre Miller, who signed his first professional contract with the New York Giants, has sadly been sidelined by a fractured wrist. The rookie tight end sustained the injury early last week, and was the reason why he missed the team's first preseason game against the New England Patriots.

According to Dave Peck from WFVX TV in Bangor, Miller's injury won't cost him the entire season.

This is welcome news for Miller, who has received favorable reviews from the coaching staff during camp. USA Today highlighted some of these comments, including from Giants head coach, Brian Daboll. Daboll spoke fondly of Miller, including the hard work he's had to do to switch positions.

“He has some good quickness, and he’s got good ball skills. He was a receiver at Maine. So, to come in here and switch positions, it’s not the easiest thing...he’s studying hard. He’s got a long way to go to continue to improve, but he has a skillset that he’s done a good job with it so far.”

Miller grew up in neighboring Old Town. He would actually do his first year at Husson before transferring to Orono. The former All-CAA First Team wide receiver finished with nearly 700 yards on 39 receptions in his final season. This included three touchdowns. Miller ended his UMaine career with 104 receptions and 14 total touchdowns.

Miller is still listed on the active roster, so for now the rookie will rehab and continue to study with the team. Even an injury won't deter the Giants from seeing what they possibly have in Miller. That is quite an impression the young lad has made already in New York.

Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for Andre. It will be great to see how he bounces back.

