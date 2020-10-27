One Week Before The NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL Trade Deadline is looming Tuesday November 3rd.

Will the New England Patriots be in a situation where they are looking to bring players in to make a run at the playoffs, or will they be looking to ship players out to contenders and in return find a way to build for the future of New England?

We talked about all of that including which of the current New England players could bring back something in return, and also what areas of need the Patriots have if they plan on making a push at the 2020 postseason.

Mike D'Abate of the Locked On Patriots podcast and Full Press Coverage joined The Morning Line to discuss all the options in front of the Patriots including some of the salary cap numbers that arise with any move that may happen.

