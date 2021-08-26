Orioles end 19-game skid by getting past Ohtani, Angels

The Baltimore Orioles snapped their 19-game losing streak Wednesday night, rallying to beat Los Angeles 10-6 after a shaky start by Shohei Ohtani left the Angels’ bullpen with too much to do.

The Angels were up 6-2 in the fourth inning and 6-4 when Ohtani left the game after the top of the sixth. But Baltimore scored a run in the seventh and five in the eighth. Ramón Urías and Kelvin Gutierrez drew bases-loaded walks to put the Orioles up 7-6, and pinch-hitter Austin Hays added a two-run double.

The Orioles were two losses shy of the American League record for the longest skid — which they set themselves in 1988 when they started 0-21.

Ohtani allowed three homers on the mound and struck out three times at the plate.

It was 6-5 when Jake Petricka (0-1) allowed a single, a double and an intentional walk to start the bottom of the eighth. He then walked Urías, his final batter, on four pitches to tie the game.

Tanner Scott (5-4) won in relief for the Orioles.