Preseason Is Over, Maine Football Moves On To Game Week

The 2021 preseason for the UMaine football team wrapped up Tuesday night with the annual "Meet The Bears" event.

It was highlighted by a skills clinic and an autograph session with the players and coaches. There was also a pizza party held and a movie played for those on hand through the video board at Morse Field at Alfond Stadium.

Now it's on to game week preparation for the team as they get ready to take on 5th ranked Delaware in the season opener Thursday September 2nd in Orono on campus.

Bears head coach Nick Charlton joined The Morning Line Wednesday to discuss the Meet the Bears event, which is run by the members of the team, and how the preseason went, and what to expect for the coming season.

We covered a lot of topics and you can listen back to it all again here.