Maine Football To Receive Two Paydays In 2022 Schedule

The University of Maine football team will bring in $750,000 by way of playing a pair of FBS-level opponents in 2022.

Maine will make the long journey to Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sep. 3 to play the state's flagship university, before facing Boston College in Chestnut Hill on Sep. 17. The Black Bears will receive $350,000 and $400,000 respectively for their two trips.

B.C. is no new foe for the Black Bears, with the Eagles leading the all-time series 6-3. The last time the teams met was in 2015 when B.C. defeated Maine by a score of 40-10.

"We have played more FBS games than any FCS program in the last decade," Black Bears' head coach Nick Charlton told Larry Mahoney of the Bangor Daily News.

"We embrace and relish the opportunity to compete at a high level. Both games will be great match-ups for our program and will be tremendous opportunities," added Charlton.

Maine has two FBS opponents on the schedule this fall when they travel to DeKalb, IL on Sep. 25 to face Northern Illinois, then play at the University of Massachusetts on Nov. 13 in the penultimate game of the regular season. The program will receive $650,000 for the two play-up games in 2021.

Since 2010, the Black Bears have played 16 games against FBS opponents and have gone 2-14 in those games, with half of the losses decided by two scores or less.

Maine's wins during the stretch have come against UMass (24-14 in 2013) and Western Kentucky (31-28 in 2018, a game in which Maine erased a 21-0 1st quarter deficit).

The Black Bears also famously upset Mississippi State 9-7 in 2004 on the Bulldogs' home turf.