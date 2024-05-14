Orono Softball Beats Foxcroft Academy 12-2

The Orono Softball Team beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 12-2 in Orono on Monday, May 13th.

Jillian Severance tossed a 6-hitter for the Red Riots, allowing 2 runs, 1 of which was earned, while striking out 11 and walking 1 in the 5-inning 10-run rule shortened game.

Abby Haney had a perfect day at the plate for Orono going 4-4 with 2 doubles and driving in 4 runs. Emma LaBelle leading off was 3-4, with a run batted in, scoring twice. Sophia Pitt had a pair of singles. Ava Jurdak had a triple and drove in 2 runs. Kelsey McCrum had a double. Andrea Crocker and Jillian Severance each had a single.

Lili Bisson was in the circle for Foxcroft Academy. She struck out 7 and walked 10

At the plate Bisson had a pair of singles. Aspen Perry had 2 singles. Amara Perfect and Payson Hall each had a single.

Foxcroft Academy is now 2-8. They play at Ellsworth on Tuesday, May 14th at 4 p.m.

Orono is now 8-2. They will travel to Blue Hill to play GSA on Wednesday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

